Brewers Facing Difficult Decision With Devin Williams' Future This Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers talented bullpen is fueled by right-hander Devin Wiliams, but it's possible he is not with the club much longer.
The Brewers notably traded away ace right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason and are now faced with impending free agent shortstop Willy Adames possibly leaving the organization in just a few months.
Burnes and Adames are highly talented players who will reach free agency after the 2024 campaign, but the club handled each situation differently. Burnes was traded while he still held value, and Adames remains with the team through the end of his contract with Milwaukee and is free to walk elsewhere after the season.
Similarly, Williams has a club option for the 2025 season, which the Brewers will certainly pick up, but is only under team control through next season.
Milwaukee will ultimately have to decide this winter if they will trade the 30-year-old for a high-value return, or hold him throughout the 2025 campaign in hopes he can aid the team in their quest for a World Series title.
Williams has a 1.31 ERA with a 38-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .139 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings across 21 games this season.
Milwaukee's front office will not only be attempting to bring back Adames this winter but also weigh the future of one of baseball's most sought-after closers.
