Brewers Fan-Favorite Addresses Injury Scare Before Opening Day
The Milwaukee Brewers recently had some injury scares but everything is trending in the right direction ahead of Opening Day.
One guy who recently missed some time is young fan-favorite Sal Frelick. He dealt with left calf tenderness and missed time, but returned to the lineup on Monday. Frelick shined in his returned and then discussed the injury afterward, as transcribed by MLB.com's Jack Magruder.
"Probably wouldn’t even say anything if it was during the season," Frelick said as transcribed by Magruder. "I just want to make sure I’m full go for these guys and going into the season healthy, which is definitely more important than missing a few games in spring...
"Absolutely," Frelick said when asked if it was important to get back on the field before Opening Day. "For my teammates, too, to show them Sal is good to go. Even though I’ve been telling them that. Obviously being out there with them for the last game before we head out is important."
Frelick is someone who could be in line for a big year. He's just 24 years old and now is entering his third big league season. He played all over the field last year and was dependable everywhere and even won a Gold Glove Award.
He also was great offensively and finished the season with a .259/.320/.335 with two homers, four triples, 32 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and 22 doubles. Don't be shocked if he takes an even bigger step forward in 2025.
