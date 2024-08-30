Brewers Fan Favorite Becomes First In Franchise History To Accomplish Incredible Feat
The Milwaukee Brewers offense is young, with many star players who have thrived this season to help the club take a commanding lead in the National League Central.
For instance, Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is having a monstrous season at just 20 years old. He has played so well that the young slugger might win the National League Rookie of the Year award.
Another young slugger is having an incredible season, whose most recent accomplishment will forever place him in the Brewers' history books.
Brewers infielder Willy Adames became the first-ever Milwaukee shortstop to log multiple 25-home run seasons after belting a solo home run to left field during the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the NL Central-rival Cincinnati Reds.
Adames is batting .254 with 53 extra-base hits including 25 home runs, 89 RBIs and a .707 OPS in 134 games played for Milwaukee this season.
The 28-year-old nearly accomplished the same feat last season but fell short after recording 24 home runs. Over the previous four seasons, Adames has fallen short of clobbering 25 HRs only once, which was last year.
The talented shortstop becomes a free agent this offseason and it's unknown what his future will look like. Considering he's one of the best shortstops in the game, it's almost certain that he'll be offered lucrative contracts from big-market clubs.
For now, Brewers fans only need to worry about Adames staying healthy the rest of the season, so he's available for Milwaukee's impending playoff run.
More MLB: Brewers Southpaw Set To Make Return To Rotation In Crucial NL Central Matchup