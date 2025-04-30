Brewers Fan-Favorite Has 'No Concern' After Scare Vs. White Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers began a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night and the contest went their way.
Milwaukee took down the White Sox, 7-2, to get back to .500 on the season at 15-15. It was a great night, but there was a slight scare during the contest. Outfielder Sal Frelick was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of the contest and didn't finish the game with Daz Cameron taking over.
There was a slight scare there for a minute, but he shard that he had "no concen" and expects to play on Wednesday, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"Sal Frelick said no concern after being hit by pitch in his left bicep," Hogg shared. "Said he told Pat Murphy he was fine to stay in the game in the ninth and expects to play tomorrow."
That's positive to hear for Brewers fans. The 25-year-old is in the middle of a breakout campaign so far for Milwaukee. He has appeared in a league-leading 30 games and is currently slashing .302/.383/.406 with one home run, nine RBIs, seven stolen bases, four doubles, two triples, and 15 runs scored while also playing Gold Glove Award-level defense.
Losing him for even a day would significantly hurt the Brewers so it's nice that he's feeling alright and is expecting to play on Wednesday. As of writing, the lineup hasn't been released for Wednesday's tilt but at the very least Frelick was feeling well on Tuesday night.
