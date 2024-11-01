Brewers Fan Favorite Officially Set To Return In 2025 After Exercising Player Option
The Milwaukee Brewers hope to hold onto most of their roster this offseason but being a small-market club makes retaining star players tricky.
Superstar shortstop Willy Adames is one of the most coveted free agents on the market this winter and it's doubtful Milwaukee will outbid big-market clubs such as the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants to keep him.
Although losing Adames will hurt, the Brewers can look forward to a fan favorite returning to play in Milwaukee for at least one more year.
"Rhys Hoskins has exercised his $18 million player option to come back to the Brewers in 2025," as first reported by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy on Friday.
Hoskins has batted .238 with 344 extra-base hits including 174 home runs, 487 RBIs and a .827 OPS throughout his seven-season career between his time playing for the Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers.
Although this season was considered a down year for Hoskins, he's proven himself enough to make Milwaukee want him to return.
The 31-year-old batted .214 with 40 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .722 OPS in 131 games played for the Brewers this season.
After next season, Hoskins has an $18 million mutual option with Milwaukee that'll likely be agreed on as long as he doesn't continue to regress the way he has over the three previous seasons.
Hopefully, Milwaukee doesn't lose too much talent this offseason. The Brewers have the chance to three-peat the National League Central title and they'll need all the help they can get to achieve that goal.
