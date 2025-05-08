Brewers Fan-Favorite Reveals Expected Return Date
The Milwaukee Brewers recently had a little scare with outfielder Sal Frelick but it doesn't sound like he's going to be out of the lineup for long.
Frelick hurt his knee over the weekend and went in for an MRI. The results were "encouraging" but he hasn't returned to the lineup yet, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Sal Frelick is not in the Brewers lineup tonight but the MRI results were encouraging, Pat Murphy said. No IL at this particular point in time. 'It should settle down in a day or two,'" McCalvy said.
Frelick shared that his current expectation is to return on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, as shared by ESPN.
"Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick was out of the lineup for a second straight night with a knee issue but believes he should be ready to play again later this week," ESPN shared. "Frelick had left the Brewers' 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday with discomfort in his left knee after hurting it while taking a swing. Frelick underwent an MRI that showed no major damage, and the 2024 NL Gold Glove right fielder said he felt much better when he woke up Tuesday.
"'From what the trainers are saying, it seems like they'll try to keep me out until the off day to get an extra day and be ready to go on Friday,' Frelick said before the Brewers' 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday."
