Brewers Fan-Favorite Taking Step Toward Milwaukee Return
The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten reinforcements for the starting rotation recently and there's another massive one working his way back.
Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff has progressed to the point that he's made a minor league rehab appearance with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He's going to take the mound again on Friday with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, as shared by The Post-Crescent's Mike Sherry.
"Milwaukee Brewers veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff will make an appearance with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday," Sherry said. "Woodruff will start the first game of Wisconsin’s day-night doubleheader against the Lansing Lugnuts, which is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
"It was previously announced Woodruff would start the second game of the doubleheader. Woodruff missed all of the 2024 season after having shoulder surgery in November 2023. The 32-year-old right-hander pitched 3⅔ innings for Class AAA Nashville on Saturday night against the Memphis Redbirds, striking out five and allowing two runs on two hits. The two-time MLB all-star threw 66 pitches against the (Memphis Redbirds)."
In recent weeks, the Brewers' rotation has gotten a face-lift thanks to the addition of Quinn Priester and José Quintana making his season debut. Tobias Myers isn't far from returning to the majors himself and Woodruff continues to make progress. Things are looking up for the Brewers. Fans just have to wait a little longer to see the star in action again.
