Brewers Fans Expect Willy Adames To Depart This Winter, Could This Slugger Join Him?
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot on their plate with the rapidly approaching postseason, but the front office may need to look a bit further into the future to the offseason.
The Brewers' most notable player hitting free agency this winter is shortstop Willy Adames, but first baseman Rhys Hoskins may be on his way out of Milwaukee as well.
The 31-year-old has an opt-out available after the 2024 campaign concludes, and if he believes he should bet on himself to find a higher salary elsewhere, Hoskins' days in Milwaukee may be numbered.
Hoskins is hitting .213 with 38 extra-base hits including 25 home runs, 77 RBIs and a .714 OPS (97 OPS+) in 126 games this season.
While his numbers aren't terrible, the first baseman is amid one of the worst seasons in his seven-year career. In the six years Hoskins spent with the Philadelphia Phillies, he hit .242 with a .846 OPS (125 OPS+).
In fairness, Hoskins is playing his first season since being sidelined for all of 2023 with an ACL tear. Whether the 31-year-old can return to his old ways might depend on his offseason, where he also has to decide on his future with the Brew Crew.
For Hoskins, the best choice may be to opt in with Milwaukee as he likely wouldn't get offered more than the $18M he's slated to receive if he stays with the Brewers.
Although the first baseman would be wise to stay, his decision is certainly one to monitor.
