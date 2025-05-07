Brewers Fans May Have Legendary Second Coming In Minor Leagues
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot to be excited about right now in the minor leagues.
Guys like Jeferson Quero, Jesús Made, Jacob Misiorowski, Tyler Black, and Craig Yoho have gotten most of the buzz throughout the 2025 Major League Baseball season so far. This isn't too shocking. Yoho has gotten a shot in the big leagues already and Made is tearing it up at just 17 years old among others.
Another guy who got some buzz this week is young infielder Jadyn Fielder, the son of Brewers legend Prince Fielder. He got into his first action in the Arizona Complex League this week and crushed his first home run in his first professional at-bat, as shared by the Brewers on social media.
He has appeared in two games so far this season and has one homer, four RBIs, two walks, and two runs scored. Fielder signed with Milwaukee last summer as an undrafted free agent but didn't see any action. This is his first professional season and it couldn't have gotten off to a better start for the 20-year-old. He shared back March that it was a dream come true to join the Brewers' organization like his dad, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"It’s a dream come true," Fielder said to McCalvy. "Since I was little I’ve always wanted to play for the Brewers. I’m just blessed that it’s really happening."
His father was a six-time All-Star and developed into a superstar in Milwaukee. It's a lot of pressure to put on someone, but wouldn't it be something if the younger Fielder made it to the big leagues in Milwaukee as well?
