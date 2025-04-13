Brewers Fans May Not Have To Wait Long For All-Star Reinforcement
The Milwaukee Brewers are finally trending in the right direction pitching-wise.
Milwaukee recently acquired Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox and José Quintana was able to make his team debut and both were fantastic. Priester pitched five innings against the Colorado Rockies and allowed just one earned run. Quintana pitched seven innings against the Arizona Diamomdbacks and didn't allow a run.
The Brewers' starting rotation has been ravaged by injuries but reinforcements have started coming and there's more on the way. Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff took the mound for a rehab appearance with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and pitched 3 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out five.
One thing that specifically should give fans hope is the fact that Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called the outing "encouraging."
"Brandon Woodruff’s first rehab outing is done and it was rather encouraging," Hogg said. "Allowed only hits — both bloop singles in the fourth and final inning that led to 2 runs — across 3.2 innings. Struck out five and hit 95 mph on this K in the final inning."
Hogg is a team insider so it's positive hearing from someone at his level something like this.
Woodruff obviously missed the entire 2024 season but has been working his way back. Finally, he has now begun his rehab assignment and if all goes well it won't be long until we see him back in Milwaukee. It's been a long road, but he's almost back.
