Brewers Fans Should Be Excited With Key Date Approaching
After what has been a very long offseason, real action is finally on the way.
Milwaukee Brewers fans have been patiently waiting for some team action since the fall. There hasn't been too much done throughout the offseason, but they should be able to make some noise at least in the National League Central in 2025.
We'll finally start to get our first look at the organization in just over one week. It's been months since big-league baseball action but the Brewers' pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training on Feb. 12. That's just nine days away at this point.
With pitchers and catchers reporting, the biggest things to watch out for certainly will be the addition of former All-Star Nestor Cortes and ace Brandon Woodruff's health. Cortes was acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Cortes logged a 3.77 ERA in 2024 with the Yankees across 31 total appearances, including 30 starts. He has a career 3.80 ERA across seven big league seasons and should give the Brewers an important left-handed arm for the rotation that they need.
Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season but he will be the most important guy to watch out for throughout the spring. If he can return to form in 2025, that immediately would raise the Brewers' ceiling. They won 93 games last year without Woodruff. If he can pitch at an All-Star-level again, they should be able to come close to that total in 2025 if not top it.
