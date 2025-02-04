Brewers Fans Should Be Fired Up After Milwaukee Announces Promo Calendar
The Milwaukee Brewers made a fun announcement on Tuesday.
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is right around the corner and it's starting to feel real. It's been a long offseason full of plenty of rumors and not many moves. It's been somewhat doom and gloom with the team losing Willy Adames and trading Devin Williams away. Pair this with the fact that the Brewers haven't really added anyone and it's been a long offseason.
We're finally approaching real action, though. Spring Training is less than two weeks away from kicking off and soon enough the real games will follow. With the season right around the corner, Milwaukee announced its promotional calendar for the 2025 campaign on Tuesday.
The Brewers announced 17 giveaways including a few exciting ones like a Jackson Chourio replica jersey giveaway on June 7, a lightweight hoodie giveaway on April 5, and a Christian Yelich bobblehead giveaway on August 9 among many others.
Single-game tickets go on sale for Brewers action on Friday, Feb. 14. It's certainly going to be a fun season for the Brewers. Fans should be excited about the product on the field even with a lack of moves this offseason and the promotional items will make the game experience even more fun.
It's been a long offseason and this is just an example of how close we are to real baseball again. Milwaukee has a nice calendar and we are just about there.
