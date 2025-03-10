Brewers Fans Should 'Expect A Power Strike' From Gold Glover After Vigorous Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers will need all the help they can get to win the National League Central for a third consecutive season this year after enduring a heartbreaking offseason.
Former Milwaukee fan favorites Willy Adames and Devin Williams joined new teams this winter, leaving significant holes in both the Brewers' lineup and bullpen.
Fortunately, a Milwaukee rising star worked his tail off in the weight room this offseason to help his club rebound from losing Adames' prolific bat in the lineup.
"I've been bullish on (Sal) Frelick for a while because of his standout speed and contact skills," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote Monday when predicting potential breakout candidates for each team heading into 2025. "He has added 20 to 25 pounds of muscle, depending on the report, so expect a power spike."
Frelick has batted .255 with 41 extra-base hits including five home runs, 56 RBIs and a .665 OPS throughout his two-year career with the Brewers.
The former Brewers first-round draft pick joined Milwaukee's farm system in 2021, where he quickly rose to the top, earning his debut shortly before the 2023 trade deadline.
The Gold Glove outfielder has looked great at spring training this year -- batting .364 with eight hits including one home run, five RBIs and a 1.007 OPS in 22 at-bats for the Brewers.
The soon-to-be 25-year-old isn't known for possessing much power at the plate, so seeing if Frelick's new muscular frame will help drastically improve his offensive production this upcoming season will be interesting.
