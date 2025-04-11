Brewers Fans To Get First Look At All-Star Pickup Vs. Diamondbacks
The Milwaukee Brewers knew they wanted to add some more starting pitching depth around the time Spring Training began and fans will get their first look at the biggest addition by the team this year on Friday night.
Milwaukee signed former José Quintana seemingly out of nowhere after Spring Training kicked off. It was pretty surprising that he was available on the open market and the Brewers used that to their advantage. They signed him to a one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2026 season.
The Brewers' starting rotation has been hurting so far to begin the 2025 season but Quintana is set to make his team debut on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Jose Quintana set for his Brewers debut tonight against the D-Backs," McCalvy said.
This is pretty exciting for the organization. The Brewers' rotation has taken hit after hit to the point that Freddy Peralta was the only member of the expected rotation for the 2025 season to be healthy and throwing for the club. Now, Quintana will be in the mix as well. The Brewers recently acquired Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox who also is in the rotation.
Somehow the Brewers have found ways to win games and are 7-6 on the season so far. Now, they obviously will be in a better place with a dependable hurler like Quintana in the mix. It's a good day to be a Brewers fan.
More MLB: Could Brewers Big Yankees Pickup Be Nearing Milwaukee Debut?