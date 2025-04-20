Brewers Finally Getting Breakout Star Back As Reinforcement
The Milwaukee Brewers’ starting rotation is going to get a significant lift next week.
Milwaukee has been missing a few guys to kick off the season and will get a big boost next week in the form of Tobias Myers, as shared by MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.
"Tobias Myers bounced back well from last night’s rehab start and said he expects to rejoin the Brewers rotation for their series finale in San Francisco on Thursday," McCalvy said.
This is really huge for the Brewers. They already have an 11-10 record and that’s with Freddy Peralta being the only expected starter who has been active the whole season so far. Obviously, you would want to be more than one game above .500, but the Brewers still are in second place in the National League Central and things are going to get better. Josè Quintana recently joined the big league roster as well as new addition Quinn Priester.
Myers is just about here and will make his first start next week which should take the rotation to a significantly higher level.
Milwaukee has done a good job staying above water and now will get a young guy who had a 3.00 ERA last year in 27 games. The Brewers have been scrappy to begin the season and will get even better next week.
It’s hard not to be excited about Milwaukee right now and Brandon Woodruff isn’t even here yet but he too will be back soon.
