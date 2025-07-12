Brewers Fireballer Jacob Misiorowski Makes MLB History With All-Star Nod
Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski etched his name in baseball history on Friday.
Misiorowski, 23, earned a National League All-Star nod after just five MLB starts, the fewest ever for an All-Star selection, surpassing Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes’ 11-game record set in 2024 (per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy).
The 6-foot-7 flamethrower Misiorowski replaced Chicago Cubs’ Matthew Boyd, who is unavailable due to a scheduled start.
Misiorowski’s meteoric rise began with his MLB debut on June 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he threw a 100.5 mph fastball and delivered five-plus hitless innings. Misiorowski followed with a near-perfect game into the seventh inning versus the Minnesota Twins at Target Field and then outdueled Skenes in Milwaukee.
Despite a hiccup against the Mets in his fourth start, Misiorowski rebounded spectacularly on July 8 versus the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out 12 and getting the win over future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.
Misiorowski has looked unhittable for the most part through five starts, with a fastball averaging 99.3 mph and peaking at 103 mph, and a disgusting slider reaching 97 mph.
Misiorowski entered Saturday with a 4-1 record, 2.81 ERA, and 33 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings to begin his MLB career.
The former Crowder College star will join Brewers teammates Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill at the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 15.
