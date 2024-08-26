Brewers Fireballer To Miss Majority Of September After Landing On IL
The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to close out the regular season on top of the National League Central but injuries have again gotten in the way.
The Brewers bullpen has a combined 3.34 ERA, the third-best in Major League Baseball, trailing only the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians. That position group is arguably the best-built part of the team's roster. Unfortunately, Milwaukee will be down a recently acquired hurler for part of the final stretch of the 2024 campaign.
"Right-handed pitcher Nick Mears placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 23, with right forearm inflammation," the club announced on social media Sunday afternoon. "Left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby recalled from Triple-A Nashville."
Mears has a 5.79 ERA with a 73-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .270 batting average against and a 1.48 WHIP in 56 innings across 52 games this season between the Colorado Rockies and Brewers.
The 27-year-old was acquired from the Rockies ahead of the trade deadline for right-handers Bradley Blalock and Yujanyer Herrera, and has been struggling to find his footing this season.
As for Ashby, the 26-year-old is still trying to find his way this season. The southpaw has an 8.04 ERA with a 92-to-73 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .283 batting average against and a 2.00 WHIP in 84 innings across 25 games for the Sounds.
Thankfully for Milwaukee, the bullpen can be carried by right-handers Devin Williams, Trevor Megill, and Bryan Hudson in the interim.
