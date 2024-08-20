Brewers Fireballer With 100 MPH Fastball, 2.41 ERA Making Highly-Anticipated Return
The Milwaukee Brewers roster has been riddled with injuries throughout the 2024 campaign, but the club is finally getting a hurler activated from the injured list.
The Brewers bullpen has been stellar all season long and entering Tuesday, was ranked the second-best in Major League Baseball with a 3.24 combined ERA. It may be hard to believe that the club has another high-leverage reliever to add to the mix, but that's exactly the case.
"Trevor Megill has been reinstated from the 15-day IL in advance of the Brewers' three-game series in St. Louis. (Cardinals)," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak reported Tuesday evening. "He takes the 26-man spot of Elvis Peguero, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday."
Megill has a 2.41 ERA with a 40-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .216 batting average against and a 1.04 WHIP in 33 2/3 innings across 35 games this season.
The 30-year-old landed on the injured list with a lower back strain towards the end of July and spent some time with the Double-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on a rehab assignment.
Megill is a great addition to an already fantastic bullpen and can now be paired once again with All-Star closer Devin Williams.
As for Peguero, the 27-year-old likely will be back up to the majors this season and can offer pitching depth for the grueling postseason.
