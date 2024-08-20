Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Fireballer With 100 MPH Fastball, 2.41 ERA Making Highly-Anticipated Return

Milwaukee has missed the hurler

Stephen Mottram

Jun 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) runs towards the mound during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) runs towards the mound during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers roster has been riddled with injuries throughout the 2024 campaign, but the club is finally getting a hurler activated from the injured list.

The Brewers bullpen has been stellar all season long and entering Tuesday, was ranked the second-best in Major League Baseball with a 3.24 combined ERA. It may be hard to believe that the club has another high-leverage reliever to add to the mix, but that's exactly the case.

"Trevor Megill has been reinstated from the 15-day IL in advance of the Brewers' three-game series in St. Louis. (Cardinals)," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak reported Tuesday evening. "He takes the 26-man spot of Elvis Peguero, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday."

Megill has a 2.41 ERA with a 40-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .216 batting average against and a 1.04 WHIP in 33 2/3 innings across 35 games this season.

The 30-year-old landed on the injured list with a lower back strain towards the end of July and spent some time with the Double-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on a rehab assignment.

Megill is a great addition to an already fantastic bullpen and can now be paired once again with All-Star closer Devin Williams.

As for Peguero, the 27-year-old likely will be back up to the majors this season and can offer pitching depth for the grueling postseason.

More MLB: Brewers Could Add Shockingly Available Intra-Division Rival's Hurler To Bolster Bullpen

Published
Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed