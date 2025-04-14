Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Flamethrower Is In Tough Spot For Milwaukee

The Brewers have had some tough luck...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen has struggled so far this season.

Milwaukee's bullpen currently is ranked No. 28 in the league in ERA at 6.28. One player who is going to play a big role with the team this season surely is reliever Trevor Megill but he's someone who hasn't gotten off to the start that he wanted to have.

Megill has taken over the closer role after the team traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees this past offseason. Megill shined last year with a 2.72 ERA across 48 appearances. He had 21 saves and filled in for Williams when he was hurt.

The 2025 season hasn't gone as planned so far as he has a 5.79 ERA across six outings. One thing that surely has played a role in his season so far is the fact that he has some sort of knee issue bothering him. It's gotten to the point that he has had an MRI and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he's getting a second opinion.

"No excuses from Trevor Megill the morning after his erratic outing in last night's loss," McCalvy said. "Yes, he is getting a second opinion on the MRI of his knee. But the first opinion was that there's nothing alarming. 'I just couldn’t find the zone last night. That’s it,' Megill said."

It's unfortunate how things have worked out so far, but hopefully his knee responds and improves quickly and he can get back on track.

More MLB: Brewers Phenom's Dominant Stretch Will Lead To MLB Eventually

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed