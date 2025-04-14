Brewers Flamethrower Is In Tough Spot For Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen has struggled so far this season.
Milwaukee's bullpen currently is ranked No. 28 in the league in ERA at 6.28. One player who is going to play a big role with the team this season surely is reliever Trevor Megill but he's someone who hasn't gotten off to the start that he wanted to have.
Megill has taken over the closer role after the team traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees this past offseason. Megill shined last year with a 2.72 ERA across 48 appearances. He had 21 saves and filled in for Williams when he was hurt.
The 2025 season hasn't gone as planned so far as he has a 5.79 ERA across six outings. One thing that surely has played a role in his season so far is the fact that he has some sort of knee issue bothering him. It's gotten to the point that he has had an MRI and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he's getting a second opinion.
"No excuses from Trevor Megill the morning after his erratic outing in last night's loss," McCalvy said. "Yes, he is getting a second opinion on the MRI of his knee. But the first opinion was that there's nothing alarming. 'I just couldn’t find the zone last night. That’s it,' Megill said."
It's unfortunate how things have worked out so far, but hopefully his knee responds and improves quickly and he can get back on track.
