Brewers Flamethrower Riding Insane Hot Streak For Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the hottest relief pitchers in baseball right now.
Milwaukee has rode 24-year-old Abner Uribe all season to this point and he hasn't disappointed by any means. Uribe has appeared in 32 games so far this season and has an eye-popping 1.39 ERA and 42-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
When you look at the overall numbers, they are very impressive. His advanced metrics are great as well. He's currently in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity, 98th percentile in barrel rate, 94th percentile in average exit velocity, 93rd percentile in strikeout rate, 91st percentile in whiff rate, and 87th percentile in expected ERA.
Uribe has done everything right so far this season for Milwaukee and has been almost untouchable lately.
He hasn't allowed an earned run since May 23rd. He has seven straight scoreless appearances, including a two-inning outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Before he allowed two earned runs on May 23rd, he was riding a 13-appearance scoreless streak. Overall, he hasn't allowed an earned run in 20 of his last 21 appearances for Milwaukee.
Uribe is in just his third big league season. Last year, he made just 14 appearances and pitched to a 6.91 ERA. He's already more than doubled his appearances from last season in 2025 and looks like he has a shot at an All-Star appearance. The Brewers are lucky to have him and he's stepping up.
