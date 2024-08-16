Brewers Flamethrower With 102 MPH Fastball Predicted To Be Face Of Franchise
Anyone following the Milwaukee Brewers knows how good 20-year-old Jackson Chourio is, but he might not be Milwaukee’s most talented young player.
Chourio’s time has certainly arrived, but what do the next few years look like for the Brewers? One of their prospects who’s expected to have a massive impact soon is starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, a 6-foot-7 righty whom Milwaukee selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.
In a report published Friday entitled “Predicting Each MLB Team's Face of the Franchise in 2027”, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter selected Chourio for the Brewers, but notably included Misiorowski’s name next to Chourio’s as the potential sleeper pick for Milwaukee’s future franchise player.
Misiorowski is currently ranked the No. 66 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com. The 22-year-old flamethrower is currently assigned to the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, Nashville Sounds.
According to the scouting report on Misiorowski from MLB.com, he had a breakout season in 2023, which presumably led to Bleacher Report attaching so much hype to the hurler.
“(In 2023) he ranked fifth in the Minors with a 35 percent K rate (min. 70 IP) while climbing from Single-A to Double-A but was shut down in late August with what the club called arm fatigue after only 71 1/3 innings,” MLB.com said.
“In terms of stuff, Misiorowski is easily one of baseball’s most electric prospect arms. He wowed in the 2023 Futures Game by touching 102.4 mph and generally sits in the upper 90s with a heater that starts from his low three-quarters slot, gets close to the plate with a ton of extension and explodes up in the zone. His wicked slider is now in the low-90s with cutter-ish shape after showing more depth in 2023.”
It’s scary to imagine what a Brewers club already consisting of pitchers like Devin Williams and the rising Tobias Myers would look like if Misiorowski pans out. Bleacher Report, among others, seems convinced that he has Cy Young-level stuff.
