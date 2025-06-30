Brewers Fleeced Yankees, Red Sox In Game-Changing Deals
The Milwaukee Brewers look like geniuses this season.
Milwaukee started the trading early. The Brewers had injuries left and right in the starting rotation earlier in the season and acquired starter Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox. Now, the trade deadline is a few weeks away and therefore the talk about trades has significantly picked up. Milwaukee has been ahead of the curb.
It certainly seems like the Brewers fleeced the Red Sox in the deal for Priester. This is a starter who is a former first-round pick and is under team control until 2031. He's just 24 years old and had a 3.35 ERA so far this season for the Brewers in 15 total appearances -- including 11 starts. The Brewers sent prospects to Boston and got a guy who has proven he can be a big league pitcher with years of control.
The Red Sox aren't the only team in the American League East that the Brewers fleeced in a trade over the last few month. Milwaukee traded Devin Williams -- who has struggled -- to the New York Yankees for Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes. Cortes has been injured, but if he can come back to the rotation he could help.
The more important piece is the rookie infielder. It looks like Milwaukee has potentially found another young infielder to build around for years to come. Durbin is just 25 years old and is a rookie, but in June he has slashed .296/.363/.432 with three homers, eight RBIs, and 18 runs scored in 23 games played.
Durbin has played in 63 games and is slashing .250/.326/.361 with four homers, 29 RBIs, and 30 runs scored. He also has 1.4 wins above replacement.
Somehow, it looks like the Brewers have gotten the best of both of these two American League powerhouses.
