Brewers Floated As Early Trade Deadline Suitor For 4-Time All-Star
The 2025 Major League Baseball season hasn't even started and yet we have already started to see speculation about what could happen this summer ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
It's a little surprising that chatter has already started and it's just going to pick up as the season actually begins. Everything at this point is just hypothetical, though. It's March 19th and the deadline won't be here for about four months.
Take every bit of speculation at this point with a grain of salt, although it is fun to think about what could be. The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be an intriguing team to follow in 2025. Milwaukee has plenty of talent and should be in the mix to win the division once again after winning 93 games last year.
Milwaukee will get Brandon Woodruff back this year, landed Nestor Cortes, and signed José Quintana so the rotation should be good. There's a lot of talent with this team so it wouldn't be shocking to see the Brewers have success and then maybe be buyers by the time the deadline gets here.
Again, the season hasn't started so who knows what will happen?
While this is the case, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa made a list of "way-too-early" trade candidates with hypothetical landing spots. He surprisingly mentioned the Brewers for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
"I admit, this is a long shot, but I don't think it's impossible," Axisa said. "The (Toronto Blue Jays) and Guerrero were unable to agree to a long-term contract before his self-imposed Feb. 18 deadline, so now he'll head out into free agency in a few months. I assume Toronto will try to re-sign Vlad Jr. after this season, and in that case, keeping him at the deadline makes sense. But, if the season goes off the rails and the Blue Jays are well out of the race, they have to at least listen, right?
"It would be irresponsible not to. The Blue Jays will keep Guerrero as long as they're within striking distance of a postseason berth. Things would have to go really, really poorly for a trade to become a real possibility. The odds it happens are small, but they definitely aren't 0 percent (the same goes for Bo Bichette too). Early possible landing spots: Brewers, (San Francisco Giants)."
This certainly seems like a pipe dream. It would be nice to see Guerrero donning a Brewers down the stretch and hopefully into the playoffs, but it doesn't seem like a likely option.
