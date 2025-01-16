Brewers' Flurry Of Signings Include Exciting Outfielder, Shortstop
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have been busy over the last few days.
Major League Baseball's 2025 international signing period opened on Wednesday and the Brewers didn't wait around to make moves. The Brewers immediately dove in and signed 29 players, as shared by MLB.com.
"The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the signing of 29 international free agents on the first day of the 2025 international signing period, including 16 players from Venezuela, 10 from the Dominican Republic, and one each from Colombia, Mexico, and Nicaragua."
Of the flurry of signings, the two that surely stand out the most are outfielder Kenny Fenelon and shortstop Cristopher Acosta. Fenelon was ranked as the No. 32 overall prospect in the class from Baseball America, as shared by MLB.com as well, and Acosta was No. 39.
Fenelon landed a $1.3 million deal and Acosta got $1.1 million, according to MLB.com's Jesse Borek.
"Fenelon’s deal is worth $1.3 million and (Brailyn Antunez) will receive around $1 million, according to industry sources," Borek said. "It was announced earlier Wednesday that Acosta will land a $1.1 million bonus. The club, which received a $7.56 million pool (tied for the highest of any organization), has not confirmed the value of the deals."
Fenelon is just 17 years old and has garnered praise for having plenty of power. Baseball America called him an "explosive player" with plus power and plus speed. They also noted that he should stick in center field.
Acosta was called a "good bet" to stick at shortstop and praised for his defensive skill set. He's just about to turn 17 years old and should make some noise in the Brewers' farm system.
