Brewers Former MVP Reveals Details Of Sudden Closed-Door Team Meeting
The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly held a closed-door team meeting immediately following Thursday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants, but what was said in the meeting?
The Brewers were defeated 6-5 on Thursday at the hands of the Giants. Milwaukee lost three of four to San Francisco at Oracle Park and now heads to Busch Stadium to try and get things back on track versus the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.
The Brew Crew is now 13-13 on the season.
Following Thursday’s loss, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy posted a juicy update to X on the state of the Brewers.
“The Brewers’ clubhouse doors stayed closed for 30 minutes after today’s loss, the first 20 of which were a team meeting to discuss what Pat Murphy called the most unusually poor defensive series he’s seen in 10 years with the team,” McCalvy wrote.
McCalvy also posted a video of Brewers star Christian Yelich responding to questions about what was said during the closed-door meeting.
“I mean, it wasn't anything crazy … we all know that we need to clean it up … don't let it linger,” Yelich said, defusing the barrage of questions.
“I mean we're just getting started here (with the season), so we want to establish (that it’s) unacceptable … it's good to bring attention to it.”
With the Major League Baseball season only 16 percent complete, Yelich seems to have a grip on the fact that it’s important not to overreact to a few bad games while also noting mistakes.
Despite a tough series, everything is going to be alright with Pat Murphy’s ball club.
More MLB: Brewers Infielder Surprisingly 'Has Chance To Be An All-Star Starter'