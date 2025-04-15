Brewers Former No. 21 Overall Pick Called 'Breakthrough' Player For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers officially have a 25-year-old rising star in their midst.
On Monday, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden published a piece entitled “Seven former Day 1 MLB draft picks showing signs of breakthroughs early this season”; Bowden featured Brewers infielder Brice Turang in the article.
“Turang was the Brewers’ first-round pick out of Santiago High School (Corona, Calif.) in 2018, the same draft that produced Logan Gilbert, Alec Bohm, Jonathan India and Shane McClanahan,” Bowden wrote.
“He spent five years in the minors before finally reaching the majors in 2023, when he hit .218 with a .285 on-base percentage and only six homers, but he did steal 26 bases and play elite defense at second base.”
“Last year, his first full season in the big leagues, he improved his batting average (.254) and OPB (.316) while stealing 50 bases. He won his first Gold Glove Award and had a 4.7-WAR season, but now he’s starting to look like the all-around good player (as opposed to just a speed-and-glove guy) that the Brewers hoped he’d become when they drafted him.”
Turang is slashing .333/.366/.485 with three home runs, 10 RBI, and three stolen bases in 66 at-bats thus far in 2025. That’s tremendous production for a guy making $777,100 this season.
Turang’s torrid start at the plate has also been an essential ingredient keeping the Brewers’ lineup afloat with slow starts from Christian Yelich and William Contreras, although Contreras is starting to heat up.
Don’t look now, but Turang has the offensive talent and defensive versatility to make him one of the most valuable infielders in baseball, especially if this level of production continues.
Turang and the 8-8 Brewers were set to begin a new series with the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on Monday night.
