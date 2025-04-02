Brewers' Freddy Peralta Had Much-Needed Insane Day Vs. Royals
The Milwaukee Brewers entered Wednesday's tilt against the Kansas City Royals without having a starting pitcher get into the sixth inning of a game yet.
That's pretty surprising until you think about the endless amount of home runs that were hit by the New York Yankees in the opening series of the campaign. Milwaukee followed that up by getting blown out by Kansas City in its first matchup falling the Yankees series. The Brewers got in the win column on Tuesday, though.
While this is the case, the bullpen has certainly been taxed and the Brewers' rotation is very thin to begin with. Milwaukee took on the Royals once again on Wednesday and Freddy Peralta pitched a gem.
Milwaukee needed a longer outing out of a starter to help reset the bullpen and Peralta provided he pitched eight innings for the Brewers on Wednesday and allowed just one run and only two base hits while striking out eight batters.
One thing that was impressive was the fact that he retired 19 straight batters at one point, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Freddy Peralta has retired 19 in a row since Cavan Biggio's RBI single snuck through the left side of the infield in the second inning," McCalvy said. "Peralta is at 97 pitches through eight and the score remains 1-1."
The game ended up going the Brewers' way as they won in extra innings and this performance will be felt throughout the week.
