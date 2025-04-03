Brewers' Freddy Peralta's Eye-Popping Start Turned Heads
The Milwaukee Brewers needed a big start out of Freddy Peralta on Wednesday afternoon and they certainly got one.
Milwaukee lost its first four games of the season and even though it earned its first win of the season on Tuesday, the starting rotation has been seriously depleted. The Brewers are missing Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Civale, Tobias Myers, and José Quintana. On top of this, Milwaukee's starters haven't gone deep into games yet.
The bullpen has been hit hard and Peralta gave the team exactly what it needed on Wednesday. Peralta pitched eight innings for the Brewers against the Kansas City Royals and had eight strikeouts, didn't walk anyone, and allowed just one earned run.
Milwaukee certainly needed it and it ended up winning in extra innings.
Manager Pat Murphy talked about Peralta's performance afterward and said it was potentially the best game he's ever seen from him, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"He was as good as I’ve seen him in I don’t know how many years," Murphy said as transcribed by McCalvy. "That is a good baseball team over there. That’s a playoff-bound baseball team. They have great pitching, they have what it takes. They’ve got maybe the top player in baseball in Bobby Witt Jr. and they play right. That’s a really good team, and that’s why I’m so excited, because we battled...That’s how we have to be. We have to be relentless and never give in."
Milwaukee couldn't have asked for a better performance from him.
