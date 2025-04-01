Brewers Game-Changer Could Be Back In Very Near Future
The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten off to the worst start to the season possible.
Milwaukee is 0-4 after suffering three losses against the New York Yankees and one against the Kansas City Royals, Things haven't gone Milwaukee's way and one of the biggest reasons why certainly has been the team's starting rotation being decimated right now.
Four of the team's expected six starters aren't with the team. Aaron Civale and Tobias Myers have been hurt. Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana are healthy but have been working their way back. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season and Quintana signed late.
It sounds like reinforcements could be on the way very soon, though. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Quintana is eligible to return to the organization on April 11th.
"José Quintana will throw another minor-league/extended spring game on Sunday, then he will be eligible to come back on April 11," Hogg said.
If all goes well with his next outing, it could give him a chance to actually be ready for that date. That part isn't fully confirmed, obviously, at this time. Quintana could be a game-changer for the Brewers when healthy and ready to take the hill.
Quintana had a 3.75 ERA last year in 31 starts with the New York Mets. The year before he had a 3.57 ERA in 13 starts with the Mets. Milwaukee's pitching has been hit really hard so far this season. Quintana can help stabilize this rotation.
