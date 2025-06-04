Brewers Get Another Concerning Update About Rehabbing Star
The Milwaukee Brewers had another scare on Tuesday night.
Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff has been rehabbing in the minor leagues as he has been working his way back to the big leagues.
Woodruff didn't appear in a game for the team in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. He was brought along slowly in Spring Training and eventually kicked off a minor league rehab assignment. After he finished what was then-expected to be his final rehab outing, an ankle injury delayed his time away from the team leading to a second rehab stint.
Tuesday night was expected again to be his final rehab outing but he was forced to leave the game early after being struck on the elbow by a 108.2 mph comebacker, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"More on Brandon Woodruff's Triple-A exit: He was struck on the right elbow by a 108.2 mph comebacker with two outs in the second inning," McCalvy said. "He will return to Milwaukee for x-rays and additional tests on Wednesday, so we may not know more about his status until then."
Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel later shared that it was understood that the X-Rays came back negative.
"Pat Murphy says it’s his understanding that X-rays were negative on Brandon Woodruff’s right elbow," Rosiak said. "Even still, he’ll undergo more imaging in the very near future."
As of writing, the team hasn't made any official announcements about the star. He just can't catch a break right now.