Brewers Get Brutal Injury Update About Young Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers got a rough injury update about an intriguing prospect on Thursday.
Milwaukee No. 18 prospect Brock Wilken has been great this year. He has 18 homers and 41 RBIs in 65 games in Double-A, but he suffered a patella injury and now is expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Update on Brewers 3B prospect Brock Wilken, who was injured last week celebrating Class AA Biloxi's first-half championship: Dislocated left patella," Rosiak said. "Wilken and the Brewers have agreed on a non-surgical route. An 8-10 week recovery time."
Rosiak is a guy who is projected to make the jump to the big leagues in 2026. With the way he has played this year, it wouldn't have been shocking to see him make the jump to Triple-A, but this injury is significant.
The Brewers have dealt with plenty of injuries overall this season. This is yet another unlucky example. Plus, the fact that the injury came in a celebration is unfortunate. At some point, he will be back this season, but this is just another example of bad luck in the organization.
Hopefully, he's able to work his way back and get back on track and eventually make the jump. He has intriguing power from the infield and could be a guy to look to as soon as next year. But, that's just speculation. Hopefilly, it all works out with his recovery.
