Brewers Get Important Update About 2024 Breakout Star
The Milwaukee Brewers recently got some bad news about one of the team’s starting pitchers.
Tobias Myers suffered an oblique strain injury and will miss the beginning of the 2025. While this is the case MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy shared a positive update on Friday that he could be back on the mound for the Brewers at the big league level by the end of April.
"Pitching news: Brandon Woodruff: (2 innings pitched) on a back field yesterday," McCalvy said. "Hit 95 mph again. Will travel with the team to NYC, throw a sim in Milwaukee and then come back to Phoenix to continue build-up. Tobias Myers: Played catch with no discomfort. Late-April return is possible."
Last year he was a breakout star for Milwaukee. As a rookie, he appeared in 27 games -- including 25 starts -- and had a 3.00 ERA. He's just 26 years old and will play a big role for the team in 2025 and it's nice that he could be back by the end of April if all goes well for the young hurler.
Milwaukee's starting rotation is a strength on paper. The Brewers will have Woodruff back, Myers, Freddy Peralta, Nestor Cortes, José Quintana, and Aaron Civale as well. Milwaukee has more pitching depth than it did at this point last year.
All in all, the Brewers are trending in the right direction and it's nice to hear they may not be without Myers for too long.
