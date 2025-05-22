Brewers Getting $8 Million Piece Back Vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation is getting a boost on Thursday night.
Milwaukee's rotation has been decimated by injuries but it is getting a reinforcement back on Thursday night as Aaron Civale is set to get the start for the Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Aaron Civale will start tonight and throw 75-85 pitches," Rosiak said. "Carlos Rodriguez will follow."
Civale has made just one start at the big league level in 2025. He got the start on March 30th but has been on the Injured List ever since due to a strained left hamstring. Civale made two appearances with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and was scheduled to make a third on Wednesday. He was scratched from the start and all signs started to point to the possibility of him making his return to Milwaukee.
His return couldn't come at a better time. Milwaukee's rotation has been thin but this is just the beginning. Civale is back and Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana may not be that far behind him.
The timing also likely is good for Civale himself. The veteran righty is on a one-year, $8 million deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Coming back now will give him plenty of time to build up his value in an important contract year. His return is a win-win for both sides. Things are starting to look up for the Brewers.
