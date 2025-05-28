Brewers Getting All-Star Back Vs. Phillies, Insider Says
The Milwaukee Brewers recently got Aaron Civale back into the fold and it sounds like another starter is going to make his return for the organization on Sunday.
Milwaukee has been missing left-handed starter José Quintana as he has been dealing with a left shoulder impingement. He has been on the Injured List and hasn't made a start at the big league level since May 9th.
He returned to the hill on Tuesday for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and pitched four innings. Quintana allowed three earned runs and struck out three batters over that stretch across 71 pitches.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Wednesday that he has bounced back well and is preparing to return to Milwaukee and start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
"Jose Quintana is back from his one-game rehab assignment and says he has the normal soreness but otherwise feels good. He’s preparing to start for the Brewers on Sunday in Philadelphia," McCalvy said.
This is a pretty big update. Quintana signed late with Milwaukee but when he eventually made his season debut, he was lights-out. He has made six starts in the majors in 2025 and has pitched to a 2.65 ERA so far across 34 innings of work. It's unfortunate that the shoulder injury slowed him down, but Milwaukee is about to get the big-time lefty back. The Brewers have had to make tough decisions already for the rotation and another likely will come this weekend.
