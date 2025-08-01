Brewers GM Addresses Trade Deadline; Next Steps For Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers arguably are in a better position than they were ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Milwaukee has a 64-44 record right now. Although there were some rumors ahead of the trade deadline, like with former Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn or former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez. But, the Brewers didn't have fireworks.
Milwaukee quietly bolstered the backup catcher position with Danny Jansen and added reliever Shelby Miller. Jordan Montgomery also came to town, which would've been a fireworks-worthy move, but he's out for the season and will be a free agent after the season.
In the aftermath of the trade deadline, some have wondered about the team's strategy. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold addressed the noise, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"I'll leave that to you guys," McCalvy said. "You know, it's important to me to do the right thing for the Brewers. We're trying to win a championship here and I've made that clear since I've been here. Obviously, we have a really good team and I'm around the guys enough (to know) they feel really good about the group that we have. We felt like we helped the team (Friday), and we're also in a great position to hopefully sustain a really good team here for a long time, because that's what we want to do. We want to try to win a championship and also maintain a strong team here in Milwaukee for a very long time."
Despite the questions about the deadline, the Brewers added pieces without sacrificing much.
More MLB: Brewers DFA Two Hurlers, Including 5-Year MLB Veteran