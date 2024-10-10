Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' GM Matt Arnold Gives Concerning Update On Devin Williams Future In Milwaukee

Milwaukee has a tough choice ahead

Stephen Mottram

Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold talks to manager Matt Arnold before game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold talks to manager Matt Arnold before game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold finally spoke on the future of the organization's best pitcher.

The Brewers once again find themselves having to decide whether the club keeps a prominent member of the roster throughout his last year under team control, or deals him to get something in return.

Devin Williams is at the forefront of conversation regarding Milwaukee's post-2025 free agents, and Arnold briefly spoke on how the team views his situation.

"Matt Arnold on Devin Williams entering final year of control: 'We have to stay open-minded. We're the smallest market in the league, so that's something that's required in this.' Said Williams was 'unbelievable' in the second half and shouldn't be defined by one pitch in Game 3." MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Thursday morning.

Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.

The Brewers could potentially trade him in a similar manner as right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles -- receiving third baseman Joey Ortiz, right-hander DL Hall and a first-round draft pick in this year's Major League Baseball draft.

Although we could still be months away from seeing how Williams is handled by the franchise, there have already been rumors that he will find a new home. The most-recent quote isn't the most encouraging.

