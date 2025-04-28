Brewers 'Godsend' Tied Hall Of Famer In Record Books After 17 Years
The Milwaukee Brewers really couldn't have made a better move around the time Spring Training was kicking into high gear.
Milwaukee clearly wanted to add more pitching and although there wasn't any rumors or anything pointing to a move, the Brewers signed veteran starter José Quintana. He began the season in the minors because he had to continue building up after signing late. He's been nothing short of spectacular since coming back up to the big league level. He already has etched his name in the Brewers' record books and tied CC Sabathia with wins in each of his first four games, as shared by ESPN.
"Jose Quintana became the first Milwaukee Brewers pitcher to win his first four starts for the team since CC Sabathia in 2008," ESPN shared. "'To hear his name, I mean, he's ... a Hall of Fame pitcher,' Quintana said about Sabathia. 'It's good to hear that. He's great. I'm really glad to be in the same position as him. CC was one of the best pitchers in the game. I followed him a lot. I faced him a couple of times.'
"The 36-year-old Quintana (4-0) helped Milwaukee snap a four-game losing streak in a 7-1 win Sunday afternoon over one of his former clubs, the St. Louis Cardinals. Quintana struck out six in five innings to pick up the victory. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks. He has given up just three runs in 23 2/3 innings over the four starts. 'He's been a godsend,' Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. 'He was around the zone all day. Typically, he stayed relentless.'"
