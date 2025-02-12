Brewers Gold Glove Winner Could Be In Line For Breakout Year
The Milwaukee Brewers have some exciting talent throughout the roster right now.
Milwaukee is coming off a season in which it won 93 games and didn't make many moves throughout the roster. This is a sign that clearly the front office is confident with how the roster is currently contructed. The Brewers are a young team and there's going to be plenty of opportunities to go around.
One player who is going to be worth watching closely throughout the campaign is 24-year-old Gold Glove Award winner Sal Frelick. He had a very solid 2024 season. Frelick finished the season with two home runs, 32 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 22 doubles, and a .259/.320/.335 slash line in 145 games played.
Frelick saw time at all three outfield spots and third base during the 2024 season in his second big league campaign. He was a first-round pick by Milwaukee in 2021 and has been exactly what the team hoped he could be.
If there was one player who is in line for a breakout campaign in 2025, it would be him. Clearly, he has shown that he can play defense at a high level. His offensive output took a step forward in 2024, and now he has another year under his belt and is just 24 years old.
FanGraphs' Steamer projection currently is projecting Frelick to log a .262/.329/.371 slash line with six home runs and 45 RBIs in 2025 across 107 games played. If he can stay healthy throughout the season, it wouldn't be shocking to see him top these numbers and have a big year.
More MLB: Why Brewers Should Take Last-Second Flier On Ex-Cardinals, Yankees Vet