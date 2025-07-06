Brewers Gold Glove Winner Predicted To Narrowly Miss All-Star Roster
The Milwaukee Brewers have turned their season around after a slow start. They are now 49-40 and sit just four games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
Milwaukee is also in sole possession of the second NL Wild Card spot as the first half of the 2025 season nears its end. They've received some important contributions from several key players this season.
Last year, outfielder Sal Frelick won a Gold Glove, and this year, his offense is finally coming around. However, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report made a list of potential All-Star reserves and those who may narrowly miss the cut. Frelick was listed as a player that might be the odd man out.
Frelick made his Major League debut back in 2023. He has always been known as a defense-first player. But his offense seems to be coming around this year.
The 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .291/.346/.394 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 15 stolen bases, a 1.3 WAR and a .739 OPS. He is mainly a contact hitter at the plate, but his numbers are certainly much improved over the last few seasons.
His stats certainly warrant him being an All-Star, but the competition is going to be fierce. The final rosters will be revealed late on Sunday, and it will be time to see who is in and who is out soon.
Frelick certainly has a chance to be there, but it will be interesting to see how things shake out leading up to Sunday's big reveal.
