Brewers Gold Glover Gets Much-Needed Update After Scare
The Milwaukee Brewers had a slight injury scare this weekend but it seems like everything is going to be okay.
Brewers infielder Brice Turang was scratched from Milwaukee's lineup on Saturday. The team shared that the reason why he was scratched was because of shoulder fatigue. After the game on Saturday, manager Pat Murphy called the fatigue "nothing to worry about," as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Pat Murphy on Tobias Myers' oblique injury: 'We're really concerned. I mean, whenever you're talking about an oblique, whether it's mild or whatever it is, he had to come out of the game, it's concerning. ... But we have to get further testing to find out really what that is,'" McCalvy said.
He missed the team's action on Sunday but McCalvy shared that it was just a "precaution."
"Brice Turang remains absent as a precaution, according to Pat Murphy. 'When you have that flare-up -- the throw from shortstop is different than throwing from second on a lot of the plays. ... He's had this before. It's kind of snuck up on him. It's nothing to be concerned of,'" McCalvy shared.
Turang is an interesting guy to follow right now. There has been a lot of chatter about who will be playing shortstop for the Brewers in 2025. Turang won a Gold Glove Award at second base in 2024, but he has gotten a lot of chances at shortstop in Spring Training. It will be interesting to see how the team handles his shoulder and the position as a whole now.
