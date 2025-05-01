Brewers Gold Glover Has Gotten Heaps Of Praise After Insane Start
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to have infielder Brice Turang in the mix this season.
Turang is just 25 years old and has looked like a budding superstar this season. Entering play on Thursday, Turang was slashing .317/.368/.408 with three homers, 15 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 28 runs scored in 30 games played. He's also played great defense in the wake of winning a Platinum Glove in 2024.
Milwaukee entered the 2025 season with most of the buzz centered around guys like Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, or Rhys Hoskins, but Turang is the guy who has arguably surprised the most this season. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller even called him the team's Most Valuable Player through one full month of the season.
"No. 15. Milwaukee Brewers: Just kind of an OK offense across the board," Miller said. "MVP: Brice Turang. Normally prized for his glovework at second base, Turang entered Tuesday leading the National League in hits (37) and leading the majors in runs scored (28). He has also stolen eight bags, almost on track to match his mark of 50 from last season."
Milwaukee lost a lot of offense heading into the 2025 season with former Brewers shortstop Willy Adames leaving the team this past offseason in free agency. There was some noise about Yelich or Chourio making up for the lack of Adames, but Turang has done a huge job making up for the loss. Milwaukee has a potential star of the future on its hand.
