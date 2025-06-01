Brewers Got José Quintana's Back At Expense Of 7-Year MLB Vet
The Milwaukee Brewers are getting one of their best pitchers back into the mix on Sunday.
Milwaukee has been missing left-handed starter José Quintana. He's been on the Injured List but was activated by the team on Sunday. In response, the team designated veteran hurler Tyler Alexander for assignment, the team announced.
"Roster Moves: José Quintana, LHP reinstated from 15-day IL," the team announced. "Tyler Alexander, LHP designated for assignment."
Before going down with his injury, Quintana made six starts and pitched to a 2.65 ERA and 24-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 innings pitched. Alexander appeared in 21 games so far this season -- including four starts -- and pitched to a 6.19 ERA and 30-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 innings pitched.
Alexander's DFA doesn't fully guarantee that he won't remain with the team moving forward. The Brewers will have seven days to trade him or other teams can place waiver claims on him. If he were to go unclaimed, then the Brewers could outright him to the minor leagues. Alexander has over three years of Major League Baseball service time so he could refuse an outright assignment. That obviously isn't a guarantee.
We're putting the cart in front of the horse. To sum up: Quintana is back and Alexander has been DFA'd. The Brewers are red-hot right now and now will get one of their best overall pitchers back into the fold. Things are trending in the right direction, for sure.
