Brewers Had 'No Mention' Of Calling Up No. 4 Prospect: Report
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a lot of questions in the starting rotation so far this offseason.
Injuries and building up have depleted the rotation. For example, there was a time a few weeks ago in which Freddy Peralta was the team's only expected starter who was healthy and active for the organization. There was a time when José Quintana and Brandon Woodruff were building up in the minors and Tobias Myers, Nestor Cortes, and Aaron Civale were injured.
Now, Quintana and Myers are up with the big league club but Woodruff, Cortes, and Civale are not.
Although there have been a lot of pitching questions, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on Friday that there has been "no mention" of caling up No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski.
"It's also interesting that despite the unsettled nature of the rotation so far, there really has been no mention of bringing up top prospect Jacob Misiorowski, which isn't a bad thing," Rosiak said. "He still has things to work on in the minors, and the Brewers aren't going to rush him."
Misiorowski has had a hot start to the 2025 season. He has appeared in five games so far this season -- including four starts -- and has a 2.19 ERA and 29-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24 2/3 innings pitched. Misiorowski was talked about a lot throughout Spring Training but didn't make the team out of camp after logging a 9.39 ERA in four appearances and 7 2/3 innings pitched.
