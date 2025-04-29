Brewers Have Biggest Week Of Season So Far Ahead Of Them
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a pretty inconsistent start to the season so far.
There's been a lot of good, like José Quintana and Jackson Chourio. There's been some bad, like all of the injuries that have piled up. And everything has compiled into a 14-15 record. The Brewers currently are in third place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers are three games behind the Cubs and two games back of the the Reds.
If there was a time to turn things around, this week could be an opportunity. The Brewers were off on Monday will begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. After that, the Brewers will begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox are currently 7-21 on the season. Milwaukee will send Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, and Chad Patrick to the hill against the White Sox.
Peralta has made six starts so far this season and has a 2.43 ERA so far. Myers has made just one start so far and allowed two earned runs in four innings pitched. Patrick has appeared in six games so far this season, including five starts, and has a 2.45 ERA.
If the Brewers can take two out of three -- or maybe all three games against the White Sox, that would put them in a great position ahead of the biggest series of the year so far against the Cubs on Friday.
