Brewers Have Clear Answer If Injury Limits Flamethrower

Milwaukee has a clear answer in front of it

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen has struggled overall this season.

Milwaukee's bullpen typically is a strength each season, but that hasn't been the case in 2025 to this point. It's been a very small sample size, though, of just 16 games. The Brewers have made due and are 8-8 but they need to take a hard l

Trevor Megill has had a tough start to the season so far with a 5.79 ERA in six appearances. He's dealing with a knee injury that is bad enough that he had an MRI and is going for a second opinion. This hasn't stopped him from pitching, though, and he allowed three earned runs on Sunday.

While this is the case, if whatever is bothering him is bad enough to warrant this type of monitoring, maybe it would be worth a short stint on the Injured List to get right. Why risk a long-term ailment for a short-term problem? The MLB season is a marathon and not a sprint. We are just 16 games into a 162-game campaign.

Plus, it doesn't hurt that the Brewers have a clear answer waiting in the minors. Craig Yoho dazzled fans throughout Spring Training and has continued his dominance into the 2025 season in the minors. He's made six appearances for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and hasn't allowed a run yet while striking out eight batters.

The Brewers don't need to dig themselves a hole. Yoho is right there waiting for a chance. The Brewers are going to need Megill this season. There's no need to take any risk.

