Brewers Have 'Especially Attractive' Blockbuster Trade Piece
The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly have a surplus of starting pitching right now.
Milwaukee entered the season with six capable starters expected at the big league level. With Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Aaron Civale, Nestor Cortes, and Tobias Myers on the roster, the Brewers seemed set. Woodruff hasn't pitched yet, though, and injuries have impacted other guys on the roster.
The Brewers have had to make due and that has led to opportunities for guys like Quinn Priester, Chad Patrick, and Logan Henderson.
Now, speculation is already is starting to pick up about who could be moved. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal weighed in on the noise and called Peralta an "especially attractive" potential trade piece.
"The recent returns of lefties Aaron Ashby and DL Hall should help ease that burden," Rosnethal said. "Piggy-backing starters would be another option.Still, the Brewers never are afraid to trade, even when in contention. Peralta is earning $8 million with an $8 million club option for next season. Civale is earning $8 million in his walk year.
"The Brewers conceivably could move one or both and replace them with cheaper alternatives. Peralta, with a 2.77 ERA in 11 starts, would be especially attractive. How much of a step back competitively would the team take without its ace? Depends upon the return. For now, the Brewers are in a fairly good spot. And they can maneuver in any number of ways."
Should the Brewers consider a blockbuster shakeup like this?
