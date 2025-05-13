Brewers Have New No. 1 Prospect After Meteoric Rise
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of young and talented players to be excited about on the big league roster right now led by outfielder Jackson Chourio.
The 21-year-old had a meteoric rise through the club's farm system after making his professional debut at 17 years old in 2021. He worked his way through the minors and made his big league debut last year at 20 years old. That's not very common, but the club already has another guy on a similar trajectory in infielder Jesús Made.
Like Chourio, Made began his professional career at 17 years old. He did so last year in the Dominican Summer League. He's currently with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats and has had an explosive start to the season. Made has appeared in 26 games and is slashing .311/.418/.456 with three homers, 20 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, four doubles, one triple, and 21 runs scored.
Made has shined and now is ranked as Milwaukee's No. 1 prospect by MLB, as shared by FanSided's Owen Jonas.
"It felt like only a matter of time before Jesús Made was officially the Milwaukee Brewers’ top prospect," Jonas said. "Now, following MLB Pipeline's update of their prospect rankings list, that time has come. Made leapfrogged fellow MLB Top-100 prospect, Jeferson Quero, in yesterday evening's release of the new MLB Top-100 and Brewers Top-30 lists.
"Made had formerly been ranked as the 49th best prospect in all of baseball and the second best in the Brewers' minor league system. However, yesterday's update boosted him 26 spots, with him now holding the honor of MLB's 23rd best prospect. Made's upgrade was the second biggest of any prospect in baseball, trailing only George Lombard Jr. of the New York Yankees, who jumped from spot 93 to 44."
