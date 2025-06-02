Brewers Have One Of Biggest Blockbuster Trade Chips In Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to get healthier and that is going to lead to a surplus of talented starting pitching at some point.
The Brewers have already had to make some tough decisions, like sending Logan Henderson down to the minors after a historic start to his big league career. Now, with the team getting healthier and June being here, chatter already has started to pick up about who could be potential trade pieces as the July 31st trade deadline approaches.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray shared a column highlighting four potential trade pieces and one that surprisingly popped up was ace Freddy Peralta.
"Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers," Murray said. "The Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader with 1.5 years remaining on his contract. They traded Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams with a year left on their contracts. So it’s not out of the question that the Brewers could entertain the possibility of moving Peralta, who has a very affordable $8 million club option for the 2026 season.
"Perhaps more likely is that the Brewers play out the 2025 season with Peralta and evaluate things in the offseason. When the Brewers traded Hader in 2022, it upset the locker room, and their season collapsed almost immediately. But there will surely be interest in Peralta and with a surplus of pitching depth, the Brewers could be in position to maximize his value – whether it’s at the deadline or in the offseason. Another trade option for the Brewers, of course, could be right-hander Aaron Civale, who is earning $8 million before becoming a free agent in the winter."
