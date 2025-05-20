Brewers Have Potential Return Date For José Quintana
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has been ravaged by injuries but it sounds like one of the team's most important arms could be back within the next week or so.
José Quintana has made six starts for the Brewers this season and has a 2.65 ERA in 34 innings pitched. He had to start the season in the minors as he signed late and recently was placed on the Injured List with left shoulder impingement.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy recently shared an update about Quintana and said that things are looking "promising" and the team is "optimistic" that it will be a minimum stint on the Injured List.
"José Quintana (biceps/shoulder) had additional tests yesterday and results were promising, according to Pat Murphy," McCalvy said. "Brewers are optimistic it will be a minimum IL stint. He's eligible beginning May 26."
The Brewers are scheduled to face off against the Boston Red Sox at home on May 26th. If the Brewers want to make up ground in the standings, they are going to need this rotation back closer to full strength. Quintana has been the team's second-best starter when healthy this season behind Freddy Peralta. Luckily, Quintana is trending in the right direction.
The Brewers currently are in fourth place in the National League Central with a 23-25 record. Right now, the Chicago Cubs are in first place at 28-20 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. Milwaukee is just five games out of first base. Getting Quintana back will only help them turn this thing around.
