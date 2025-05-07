Brewers Have 'Prime Contender' For No. 1 Prospect In Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers have a great, young core right now in the big leagues and they don't even have arguably their top prospect in the majors yet.
Milwaukee infielder Jesús Made has had a metoric rise over the last year. The 17-year-old made his professional debut in 2024 with Milwaukee's Dominican Summer League team. He shined finishing the season slashing .331/.458/.554 with six homers, 28 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, nine doubles, six triples, and 63 runs scored in 51 games played.
Made has followed his 2024 performance up with a great start to the 2025 campaign with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats. Rigth now, he's slashing .294/.400/.459 with three homers, 15 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 13 walks, three doubles, one triple, and 18 runs scored in 21 games played.
He's currently ranked as the Brewers' No. 2 prospect behind catcher Jeferson Quero, but there's potential for much more. Baseball America released it's list of the Top 100 Prospects for 2025 on Wednesday and had Made at No. 6 and even said that he is a "prime contender" for the No. 1 overall spot in the near future.
"After running roughshod over the Dominican Summer League in 2024, Made jumped straight to Low-A as a 17-year-old and burst out of the gates with a set of tools rarely seen on a player so young," Baseball America shared. "There’s little Made can’t do on a baseball diamond, and he’s a prime contender to be the No. 1 prospect in the sport once the more veteran players at the top take their final bows."
Made has followed in Jackson Chourio's footsteps in his young career so far and having both of them in the majors will be dynamic at some point.
